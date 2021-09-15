GOP lawmakers in Pa. vote for subpoena seeking voter information

Democrats say Republicans are helping perpetuate baseless claims that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of victory.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election.

The Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee met Wednesday for a party-line vote on a subpoena for detailed information on who voted in last year’s presidential election, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Democrats say Republicans are helping perpetuate baseless claims that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of victory.