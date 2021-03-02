Lawmakers discuss discrepancy in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

“This vaccine rollout has been abysmal and questionable---and many Pennsylvanians are frustrated.” said Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susan Friedberg from Squirrel Hill Medical Center in Pittsburgh -- was one of the medical health professionals invited to discuss some of the challenges on vaccine distribution.

Friedberg says her facility was on a roll in the first few weeks of opening a vaccine clinic on December 24 ---- As vaccine requests increased from week to week. Now...not so much.

“The unfortunate convergence of the shrinking supply--at the same time that the CDC and the state increased eligibility to a much larger segment of the population--added to our burden as our phone system, email--where overwhelmed by increasingly unhappy and desperate people," said Friedberg.

Friedberg added that she’s disappointed with how the commonwealth is dealing with rollouts. And that disappointment is shared by some republicans as well.

“This vaccine rollout has been abysmal and questionable---and many Pennsylvanians are frustrated.” said Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.

Their plan?---To pass Representative Tim O’Neill’s new house bill.

“To utilize the national guard in developing the infrastructure and set up a network--for efficient vaccine deployment," said O'Neill.

However --- Democrat State Representative Mike Sturla believes it is unfair to put all the blame onto the commonwealth.