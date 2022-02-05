Lawmakers address crime and public safety at hearing

State lawmakers met May 2 to address the root causes of crime and improve public safety.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Senate Majority Policy Committee held a crime and public safety hearing on May 2 to discuss the root causes of crime and improve public safety throughout the Commonwealth.

Treating mental illness and addiction was a major topic through the hearing as a range of experts in law enforcement and public health traded ideas on how best to handle these complex issues.

Police officials reported officers respond to a high number of crimes committed by people living with mental illness and other crimes related to drug addiction.

Fentanyl, a highly addictive and dangerous opioid, has begun to replace heroin as the most common drug in central Pennsylvania, according to reports from officers.

Policy makers expressed a desire for more treatment options within the criminal justice system.