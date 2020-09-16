Lawmakers call on Gov. Wolf to not veto legislation that would let district allow fans at high school sporting events

The Governor said he will veto the legislation, citing concerns of the virus spreading.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In just two days, it will be the start of the high school football season. As of now, fans won't be allowed in.

"I'm really feeling disappointed," said Cristi Hinderer, mother of a Central York High School football senior.

Hinderer has been pushing for parents to be allowed in the stands at high school sporting and extracurricular activities. As Central York will kick off the season with a home game Friday night, it will be the first time Hinderer won't be there, in person, to cheer her son on.

"These memories are so important for me, and this is a big memory," said Hinderer. "You wait all these years for this moment when they're playing since they were little and it's just devastating."

Meanwhile, in Harrisburg, republican and democratic state lawmakers called on the governor to sign a bill passed with a veto-proof majority that would allow school districts to decide if and how many fans should be allowed.

The bill passed the house with a 155-47 vote, and a 39-11 vote in the senate. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff called on the Governor Wednesday to work with the legislature and not veto this legislation.

"Governor, you've said in press conferences you want to work with the legislature," said State Rep. Benninghoff. "Here's a golden opportunity to show that ability to do that and sign this bill into law."

Despite the bipartisan support, the governor does plan to veto the bill.

"You put 3,000 people together packed in closely, my bet is the virus is really going to like that," said Gov. Wolf. "And if you're looking to get people infected that's a good way to do it."