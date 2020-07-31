Lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to allow parents, guardians at high-school sporting events

The legislation would give each student athlete two tickets for parents or guardians to use at their sporting event

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to ensure parents of high school athletes can watch their children play in their sporting events. The PIAA, following the Wolf Administration's guidance, is not allowing any spectators at sporting events this fall.

State Senator Mario Scavello plans to introduce a bill that would give two tickets to each athletes for parents or guardians. Sen. Scavello says, the tickets would remain in place for as long as COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines remain in place.

"Having had two daughters who played three varsity sports a piece," said Sen. Scavello. "I went to everyone of those games and to take that away from a parent is difficult and I know the parents are going to do the right thing when they get there."