Lawmaker on new COVID-19 task force would like to see a Vaccination Czar

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A new task force aimed at tackling COVID-19 vaccination is set to meet this week.

FOX43's Grace Griffaton spoke with two members of the task force.

"I immediately accepted recognizing how important this issue is. i don't think there is any near term priority than dramaticly improving our vaccination distribution," said Senator Ryan Aument (R) who represents Lancaster County. "People expect results not rhetoric."

Senator Aument hopes his rhetoric will lead to action.

Aument is representing the Senate Republican Caucus on the task force.

"What are the biggest biggest concern you hear from people in Lancaster County when it comes to vaccine rollout?" asked Griffaton.

"It is supply," responded Senator Aument.

That is why he plans to bring a couple of ideas to the table when the task force meets for the first time this Friday.

"One: We need to encourage and support those counties with action plans in place," explained Aument.

That includes counties like Lancaster that have plans for mass vaccination sites in the works.

"Secondly, the suggestion for a COVID-19 Vaccination Czar to help lead this effort, to lead this point," he added.

He believes that person should have expertise in large scale operations and logistics.

"I think someone from private industry or someone from the military. For example, a military general," suggested Aument.

On the other side of the aisle, Senator Art Haywood (D) of Philadelphia will represent the Senate Democratic Caucus. He too has two priorities.

The first involves having more organized county-by-county data than what's currently listed on the Department of Health's website. He'd like to see how many doses each specific vaccine provider is getting.

"The information intended to empower local legislators to get on the case of those receiving it to make sure it gets into people's arms," said Senator Haywood.

The goal he says is more accountability.

"Some organizations, some providers, are spreading out how much vaccine is given in a week, spreading it out over 5 days. "That's a problem," explained Senator Haywood. "If you have a vaccine, get it into the arms the next day."

The second priority?

"Making sure that we keep an equity lens on this and making sure the disabled community get access, as well as black and brown and other minorities," added Haywood.

In total, four lawmakers will sit on the task force which will also include Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam and the director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management's Agency or PEMA.