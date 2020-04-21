Lawamker to introduce legislation to require parking authorities to refund or credit parkings fees during COVID-19

People have been required to pay their parking pass even though they've been ordered to work from home

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A state lawmaker wants to require parking garages to refund to require parking garages to refund or issue a credit to people who are working remotely because of COVID-19.

It's been nearly six weeks since many employees began working from home because of COVID-19. State Rep. Johnathan Hershey, a republican representing Juniata County and parts of Franklin and Mifflin Counties.

"I was contact by a constituent who works in Harrisburg," said Rep. Hershey. "To say her parking garage was not refunding her parking."

Because of this issue, Rep. Hershey plans to introduce legislation to require parking authorities refund money or provide a credit to a person who has been unable to use their parking pass because they have had to work from home.

"I have people in my district who aren't earning a steady paycheck because of COVID-19 implications," said Rep. Hershey.

Rep. Hershey hopes his legislation can provide a little relief during this crisis.

"Everyone's struggling right now," said Rep. Hershey. "And I'm just trying to do what I can to help."