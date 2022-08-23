Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland Co.

Geoffrey Gallo, 65, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was partially ejected from a box truck. He later succumbed to his injuries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.

Further investigation revealed that the operator, Geoffrey Gallo, 65, had been traveling too fast for the condition of the ramp and lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn.

Gallo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was partially ejected from the box truck. He later succumbed to his injuries.