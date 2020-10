The campaign advisor and daughter-in-law of President Trump will be hosting the event at Allenberry Resort.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 26.

Lara Trump, the campaign advisor and daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, will be hosting a 'Make America Great Again!' event in Boiling Springs.

The event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 3:00 p.m. at Allenberry Resort.

According to the campaign announcement, Lara Trump will share the President's agenda with the people.