Landscapers explain how they're beating the heat

A landscaper says one of the biggest challenges he faces on days like these is knowing how to not exhaust his employees.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Nick Geller from Geller Brother’s Landscaping in York starts his day by checking the weather conditions.

“Our day is obviously going to be extremely hot. I think they’re calling for a heat index of 105," said Geller.

Although they’re used to these kinds of temperatures, Geller says it never gets any easier.

“I like the cold a lot more than the heat. So this is definitely a lot more strenuous for me."

Geller says one of the biggest challenges he faces on days like these is knowing how to not exhaust his employees.

“Just trying to figure out how we can continue to work through our day without over pushing the guys," said Geller.

Nick says he makes sure his employees are drinking water and rest in the shade.

“It just adds another battle to the day. You always have your different obstacles and stuff that you’re trying to get through, but the heat just adds another element to that," said Geller.

Kevin Chambers, the Director of OSHA’s Harrisburg office says that in order to prevent heat illness it’s important to keep three words in mind:

“Water, rest and shade," said Chambers.

Chambers adds the words also help workers to do the best job.

“It’ll help people conduct their work more smoothly and more efficiently as well," said Chambers.