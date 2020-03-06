x
Landmark statue along Front Street in Harrisburg defaced by apparent vandals; volunteers clean it up

The statue, called "Waiting," depicts a man in a business suit reading a newspaper. Its head and feet were covered in red paint overnight.
Credit: Tristan White/FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 12:15 p.m.: Loren Daniels posted a photo on Facebook that he and his brother cleaned the statue.

Credit: Loren Daniels via Facebook

Original Story

A landmark in Harrisburg's Riverfront Park has been defaced by vandals.

A bronze statue of a man reading a newspaper, entitled "Waiting," features a man in a business suit sitting on a park bench with his legs crossed, was vandalized with red spray paint sometime overnight.

The statue's head and feet are covered in red paint.

The statue is located along Front Street. 

