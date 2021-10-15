Lancaster's Roots and Blues festival returns after hiatus

The event features more than 70 acts across nine stages.

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you're down for live music, the Roots and Blues festival in Lancaster is the place to be.

"Really good music, really great live music," said Discover Lancaster Joel Cliff.

The event returns for its 7th year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We're very excited to be back and get some type of normalcy," said festival director, Rich Ruoff.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, organizers are requiring spectators to be fully vaccinated, present a negative covid test or be willing to receive a test at the convention center.

Over a span of three days, Oct 15-17, more than 70 acts including Celisse, Veronica Lewis, Eric Gales and Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band will perform across various venues.

The venues are:

Front Porch Stage at the Freedom Expo Center ( 25 S. Queen St.)

Grand Ballroom and Imperial Blue at Holiday Inn Lancaster (26 E.Chestnut St.)

Main Stage Freedom Hall ( 25 South Queen St)

Tellus 360 ( 24 E. King St)

The Elks Lodge (219 N. Duke St)

The Village ( 205 N. Christian St.)

The Trust Performing Arts Center ( 37 N. Market St.)

Zoetropolis ( 114 N. Water St.)

HERE ... we ... GO!



7th annual festival kicks off today at 5pm!



Tickets still available, including LIMITED NUMBER of Single Day VIP's.



Important details:



Box Office is in the Marriott / Convention Center



FREE COVID rapid testing available for unvaccinated ticket holders pic.twitter.com/1vfZgzniTP — Lancaster Roots & Blues (@LancRootsBlues) October 15, 2021

The celebrations brings more than $2 million annually to the city.

"The mixture of that is from ticket sales, food and beverage through their time here. About 30 percent of attendees will spend one night here for the festival," Cliff said.

Organizers say if you're not into roots or blues, there's something for everyone.

"We have some jazz and folk and bluegrass and a little bit of rock and roll," Ruoff added.