Woman facing charges after allegedly stabbing victim twice in Lancaster

A dispute ended with a victim being stabbed twice in the torso.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a victim twice during a dispute.

Milady Feliciano-Fontanez, 26, is facing aggravated assault charges for her role in the incident.

On February 9 around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a home in the 700 block of Rockland Street for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a victim with two stab wounds on the back of his torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

After an investigation, police learned that the victim was in a dispute with Feliciano-Fontanez when she allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed the victim, twice.