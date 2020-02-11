Lancaster woman battling sarcoma, helps fund research

A community rallies together to support one of their own as she battles cancer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ginny McCreary, a Lancaster resident and sarcoma patient made it her mission to help others in her situation.

While she battles with sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that starts in the bones and soft tissues, she wants to fight the disease with research.

McCreary held a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit sarcoma research at Penn State.

She raised funds by selling clothes and raffle items.

Although she does not need help paying for treatment herself, she wants to help the fight against sarcoma as she fights it herself.

"I am lucky enough to have outstanding healthcare, so I personally don't need anymore money to fight this fight," said McCreary, "But I know that I have the ability to raise money and make a difference for others by investing in research specifically."

Due to its rarity, sarcoma is a vastly underfunded area.