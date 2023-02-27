Lancaster Symphony Orchestra announces move to new venue

Beginning in September, the orchestra will perform all its subscriber concerts at the Gardner Theatre on the campus of the Lancaster Country Day School.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is moving to a new performance venue, the organization announced Monday.

The orchestra said it has formed a new partnership with the Lancaster Country Day School to move its performances to the school's Gardner Theatre, which is located on the campus at 725 Hamilton Road.

Beginning with LSO's 2023-2024 season, all of the LSO's subscription performances will occur in the state-of-the-art venue, which opened in 2021, the orchestra said.

"The move to the Gardner Theatre marks an exciting new chapter for the Lancaster Symphony, and we are thrilled to be working with Lancaster Country Day School to give incredible symphonic music a new home here in Lancaster," said Guy McIntosh, the LSO's Executive Director. "Our last two seasons at First Presbyterian Church allowed the LSO to rebuild after the pandemic. We are forever grateful to them for their generosity and welcoming us into their beautiful and historic space.

"While all subscription performances are moving to the Gardner Theatre, we look forward to continuing our relationship at First Presbyterian to present seasonal and chamber music performances.”

The LSO will officially begin all subscription performances at the Gardner Theatre this September, but it is hosting a special concert at the venue on Sunday, March 12 to celebrate its move.

The performance, which is set for 4 p.m., is part of the LSO's Neighborhood Series and will include a sample of next season's programming, the orchestra said. The concert is offered in a free/pay-what-you-can format, and general admission is first-come/first-serve.

All patrons are also invited to purchase tickets to the post-concert reception from 5:15 - 7:30 PM, hosted by Music Director Michael Butterman and LSO Musicians and catered by Cracked Pepper.

Subscribers who attend this event can also select seats for the 2023-2024 season.

"When we were imagining all that Gardner Theatre could be, community partnerships such as this one with the LSO were top of mind," said Greg Woodbridge, Music Director at LCDS. "We look forward to the wonderful LSO performances that are sure to occur in this beautiful space."

Current LSO subscribers are invited to re-subscribe and select their new seats in the Gardner Theatre beginning on March 12. Subscription purchases for the general public will start on April 17. Response to the LSO's move is expected to be enthusiastic, and patrons are encouraged to place their orders quickly to ensure the best selection.

More information about the LSO and its current and following seasons is available at www.lancastersymphony.org or by calling (717) 291-6440.