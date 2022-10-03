Man injured in early Sunday shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning in Lancaster.
It occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police said Monday.
The victim suffered two apparent gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The victim was later released. Police had no further details regarding the case, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3301.