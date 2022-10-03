Man injured in early Sunday shooting in Lancaster

The victim was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning in Lancaster.

It occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police said Monday.

The victim suffered two apparent gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim was later released. Police had no further details regarding the case, which remains under investigation.