'Hall of Heroes' expands at the Lancaster Science Factory

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Science Factory installed eight new plaques in its "Hall of Heroes" this week, all profiling iconic Black scientists.

Local artist, Dick Whitson, designed these new plaques, as well as the other 45 plaques added to the hall over the past 13 years.

The Hall of Heroes was founded in 2008 "to showcase real people who did extraordinary things in the field of science, engineering and mathematics and whose efforts have changed society in powerful and positive ways," according to a press release. The goal is to encourage young people to possibly consider a career in STEM. The entire hall features inventors, medical doctors, astronauts, scientists, architects, and engineers.

The eight new additions to the hall include physicist Shirley Jackson, chemist James Harris, and mathematician Gladys West.