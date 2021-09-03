Lancaster restaurant receives donation from the Barstool Fund

Dave Portnoy started the Barstool Fund in December 2020 to help support small businesses as they try to stay afloat amid the ongoing pandemic.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The owner of Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk restaurant in Lancaster received a call on Friday from Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports, informing him that his restaurant would be receiving a donation from the Barstool Fund.

Portnoy started the Barstool Fund in December 2020 to help support small businesses as they try to stay afloat amid the ongoing pandemic. The fund has since raised over $36 million.

Because Barstool Sports is partially owned by Penn National Gaming, based in Wyomissing, Pa., several small businesses throughout the Commonwealth have received donations from the Barstool Fund. Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works in Middletown and John's Roast Pork, Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon, and Campo's Deli in Philadelphia have all received donations from the fund, to name a few.

Business owners who are interested in applying to receive a donation from the Barstool Fund can apply here.