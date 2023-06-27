Lancaster Public Library celebrates new location with a ribbon cutting

The new Lancaster Public Library has been open for a few weeks, but on Tuesday they held a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The new Lancaster Public Library has been open for a few weeks, but on Tuesday they held a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting at Ewell Plaza.

So far, the new library saw more than 14,000 patrons walk through its doors. Library staff also said they issued more than 800 new library cards.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by activities for the whole family to enjoy. These included yard games, face painting, balloon-making and self-guided library tours.

There was also local food trucks and refreshments available along Queen Street in front of Ewell Plaza.