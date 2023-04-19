Lancaster Public Library closes its chapter on Duke Street on Wednesday

Lancaster Public Library will lock its doors one last time at its 125 Duke Street location before heading over to Ewell Plaza.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Public Library turned over another page on Wednesday.

After 70 years at the 125 Duke Street location, the Lancaster Public Library closed its doors for the last time as it prepares to move to Barney Ewell Plaza at 151 N. Queen Street.

The library will be closed for anywhere from four to six weeks to complete the move, it said in a press release. This closure will remain in effect until the new building opens in late spring 2023.

"The brand new, state-of-the-art building at 151 N. Queen Street will place Lancaster Public Library right in the center of our community," the library said in its announcement. "The library will be fully ADA accessible, welcoming, open, and bright, and equipped with 21st century technology and collections that will bring a new level of resources to our community.