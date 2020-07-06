Peaceful protesters gather in Lancaster to demand justice, systemic change

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dozens of peaceful protesters gathered outside the Lancaster City Police Bureau on Saturday.
Protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Demonstrations also called for a systemic change.
"I just think I should use my privilege to actually serve the community and try and make a change," said protester Murphy McCormick, "I just want change so badly, and I know that if we just shut up and not do anything, it'll never come."
The protest was one of many that took place in Lancaster County this week, calling for racial justice and equality.