LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police station will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, the station announced Monday.

No one other than police personnel will have access to the building.

Anyone that needs to speak with an officer to file a report is asked to call the county's non-emergency line at (717)-664-1180. Authorities say please use 911 for emergencies.

The station will make an announcement when these restrictions are lifted.