Lancaster County DA: No charges for officer involved in shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz

Adams said Wednesday that the officer involved was justified in the use of deadly force.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday it will not charge the Lancaster police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Ricardo Muñoz on September 13.

District Attorney Heather Adams made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday morning, saying that the officer was justified in the use of deadly force.

Munoz, 27, was shot and killed by a police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance call at a home on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster at about 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The officer's body cam footage showed that when the officer got in front of a home near the scene, Munoz immediately emerged from inside and ran toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner.

The officer then fired four shots, all striking Munoz, who died at the scene.

Key factors, according to @Lancaster_DA:



Munoz responded to the officer's mere presence

No verbal exchange prior to assault on officer

When Munoz appeared in doorway, he clearly held a knife.

Immediately w/out warning, charged the officer

The officer ran for his life. @fox43 https://t.co/j3NlHMedPt — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) October 14, 2020

The incident sparked protests outside the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, resulting in the arrests of 13 people over two days.

Munoz's family spoke out after the incident, saying he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his early twenties, and he also suffered from a bipolar disorder.

His sister told FOX43 that Munoz's mother called the Lancaster Bureau of Police and Crisis Intervention on the day of the incident, hoping that Munoz could receive help. They claimed they did not call 911.

Rulennis Munoz, sister, says during 911 call Ricardo punched a car and that her brother is trying to break in (unclear where, hard to hear) @fox43 https://t.co/nv1Ip50sQ3 — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) October 14, 2020

Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace called the shooting "a heartbreaking day for our city" and said the incident highlights the need for more mental and behavioral health programs across the state.

Lancaster Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, who announced his retirement last week, said in the days following the shooting that, from his perspective, nothing there was nothing that the officer involved could have done differently to change the outcome of the events on Sept. 13.