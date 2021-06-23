Lancaster Neighborhood Week: Celebrating the city and building community

The event was an example of community building, one of the programs President Joe Biden touted June 23 as part of his comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster is holding its annual Neighborhood Week, which celebrates local communities in a different neighborhood each day.

Each neighborhood event includes activities like live music and free food.

At Wednesday’s event in Milburn Park in southeastern Lancaster, the city showcased planned improvements, like a slated redesign and new playground at the park.

City officials also took part in a neighborhood meeting.

“Our neighborhoods are where our residents raise their families, it’s where many, many people have lived in the city for their whole life,” said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace. “It’s just awesome to see people chat on their porches, talk about the things that are going well in the neighborhood, some things that they want to see improved.”

The event was an example of community building, one of the programs President Joe Biden touted June 23 as part of his comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence.

Gun violence has been rising in recent years. The rate of homicides in 2021 is already greater than that of 2020, according to FBI statistics.

Biden’s plan would invest more in community services and supports, as well as group violence intervention (GVI) programs, which combine the efforts of law enforcement with local groups and leaders, known as “violence interrupters.”

“They intervene before it’s too late, these interrupters, turn down the temperature, halt the cycle of retaliation, connect people to social services. And it works,” Biden said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

GVI programs have shown up to 60 percent reduction in violence, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Just two days into his tenure, Lancaster Police Chief John Bey is already working on building local networks. He came out to Wednesday’s Neighborhood Week event to meet and greet with residents.

“By people coming out and getting to know each other, they can then build that rapport, that trust between themselves, to be able to resolve minor issues,” Bey said.

Lancaster Bureau of Police was very present at the event. Officers were available to talk with residents. Others interacted with local children, who could also pet a police canine.