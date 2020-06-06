Lancaster Mayor announces changes within the police department after a week of protests in the city

Over the past week, organizers say people bled, sweat, and cried. Tonight, some say they finally saw real change after the mayor announced new policies for police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Friday night, prayers and protests flooded downtown Lancaster. People of all ages, races, religions, and backgrounds demanded justice for George Floyd, and they prayed for an end to black oppression.

They stood in solidarity at Penn Square before they marched down past the Lancaster police station at North Prince and Chestnut Streets.

"Before we were born, we were picking up a legacy of oppression, and it ends now," yelled one woman with tears in her eyes.

Friday marked the seventh day of protests in the Red Rose City, but many say it was the first day for real change.

"We've bled. We've sweated," said city councilman Xavier Garcia-Molina. "Some of us got sun poisoning."

During the event, impassioned Mayor Danene Sorace announced changes within the police department including:

Banning the use of chokeholds and strangleholds

Requiring the duty to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers

Requiring that all disciplinary action taken against officers, including suspension and termination, be reported to Lancaster City Council

Requiring crisis intervention training

Providing deescalation training at least every other year

The city is also requiring that all employees receive anti-bias training, and officials say it will dedicate $11.1 million dollars in eliminating lead poisoning in the homes that are south of King Street.

"Lancaster City is going to be a model city for every city in the United States," said Pastor Roland Forbes of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Other cities are what the mayor is concerned about.

"I cannot guarantee that when you step outside of the city you're going to have a police chief that is going to hold their officers accountable," said Mayor Sorace. "Take it home. Take it home."

"Super grateful for the baby steps. I think there is still yet so much more we can do, but that's wonderful that she's [the Mayor] taking initiative," said participant Yomaris Sanchez.

It was an emotional night for so many in the crowd - we witnessed tears, anger, and frustration.

"I have elected officials as colleagues that are not here. Their offices are in that county building down the street, but they are not here," said Ismail Smith Wade-El, council president.

The council president demanded that other state leaders come to Lancaster.

"I and the rest of your city council have formerly requested that not only Senator Casey but also Governor Tom Wolf come to Lancaster and meet with you," added Wade-El.

The rain may have poured just moments later, but conviction to the cause remained.