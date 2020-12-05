Lancaster man facing charges after admitting to stabbing victim in head

Amin Mussa, 21, admitted to police that he stabbed the victim in a fight at the Walmart store in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

Amin Mussa, 21, is facing aggravated assault and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On May 5 around 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Walmart in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster for a reported fight in progress.

After the incident, a victim was found with a stab wound to he head on Lincoln Highway East.

Police located Mussa walking south on Strasburg Pike, knowing that he had been allegedly been associated with the incident.

Mussa admitted to stabbing the victim, and was found to be in possession of a knife.