Police: Lancaster man charged with making terroristic threats toward elementary school

School staff and students had no contact with Berrios and he was not armed despite, allegedly, pretending to shot a shotgun at the school and passing cars.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, Josiah L. Berrios, 21, from Lancaster, was outside an elementary school on April 25 acting like he was shooting a shotgun at the building and at passing vehicles.

Berrios then allegedly fled on foot through St. Anthony's Cemetary before police arrived at the scene.

He was captured on the school's security cameras making the gestures.

At 12:48 p.m., Berrios reportedly returned to the scene and continued to act as if he was shooting a shotgun at vehicles and people. Officers arrived and Berrios allegedly acted like he was shooting at the patrol car.

He fled the scene, but was quickly taken into custody.

