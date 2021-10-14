Lancaster man accused of Sept. 1 attack now faces homicide charge, prosecutors say

Aaron Robertson was already charged with aggravated and simple assault for his alleged attack on Brandon Schweers, who later succumbed to his injuries, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County prosecutors have charged a Lancaster man with third-degree homicide stemming from his alleged attack on another man, who later died of his injuries.

Aaron Robertson, 33, of the 100 block of Pearl Street, was previously charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for his alleged attack on 36-year-old Brandon Schweers of the 500 block of Pearl Street on Sept. 1.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Schweers' Pearl Street home at about 7 a.m. on the day of the alleged attack found Schweers, who told them his body hurt all over and he was having trouble breathing. Schweers was suffering from visible injuries to his head and knee, according to police.

Police say Schweers identified Robertson as his attacker before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries soon after his arrival.

Robertson allegedly admitted to investigators that he and Schweers had engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical on the day of the incident. Robertson told police he had a knife and a can of pepper spray with him during the argument, and admitted to striking Schweers in the head during the altercation.

The homicide charge was filed after an autopsy report released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday found the cause Schweers’ death to be multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death to be homicide.