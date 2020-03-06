Waiting for some "magic" to resume in Lancaster County

"Magic and Wonder" Magic Show was undergoing an expansion when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now they are waiting to fill some seats.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The seats at the Magic and Wonder theatre in Lancaster county are still empty.

The plan was for this place in paradise township to be packed right now and because of COVID-19, plans changed.

"It's one of those things none of us could have predicted that something like this would happen," said Owner and Magician, Brett Myers.

Brett and Labrina Myers planned to move their magic show into the former Rainbow Comedy Playhouse after that company folded last year.

They wanted to make it bigger and better, putting time and money into renovating the theater with an opening planned for April.

That didn't happen.

So when their grand opening came and went with no end in sight to COVID-19, Brett said they had to get creative.

"Time is a resource. How do we use that well and how do we position ourselves so that we're not spending extra cash that is going to help float our business through these tough times."

It's been a bit of a magic trick trying to figure out how they can make the money they have last.

"How do we best preserve what we have saved so that we can weather this storm?"

Since Brett hasn't come up with a magic trick that can make COVID-19 disappear right now, the Myers' are coming up with plans for adjustments.

While they still have a lot of questions about when they can reopen, they say a good thing about their new location is that they have plenty of space.

"Now we have the ability to say ok for any type of regulation that says we have to do social distance, we can do that. we can separate people by families, we can separate people by parties or however they want to be spaced out and ensure that they're at least 6 feet apart."

The Myers’ hope they can open "World of Wonder" later this month.