Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition celebrates anniversary

In just 2 years, the Coalition has made great strides to assist and enrich the local LGBTQ+ community.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition celebrates its two-year anniversary on February 9th.

Since its start, the 501c3 non-profit has created a safe space for the queer community in Lancaster, both in-person and online. The group strives to help those in need live full, authentic, and courageous lives by providing resources and activities within the community.

In a community that already experiences higher rates of mental health issues, homelessness, and other impacts, the need for Coalition services has only increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization has established the HEART program to answer the specific call of homelessness.

"Something that is a real pain point for queer youth, epically during the pandemic, is that everyone has to shelter in place now. And we have people who are sheltering in place in un-affirming environments," Ellie Cochran tells FOX43. She is the Director of Design & Marketing for Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition. "These people have nowhere to go. They can leave the house for their own safety and they don't necessarily have the means to just go off on their own on a whim. So they are just trapped in an abusive situation. We're addressing with the pilot of our HEART program, which stands for Homelessness Emergency Assistance Response Team."

Emergency monetary funding, regardless of reason, is also available for those who need help. That money is funded through Lancaster Cares. You do have to apply for this service.

The Coalition has also doubled down on its online presence. All classes are virtual and there are a number of forums that are moderated by the group to maintain a constant line of communication with the community. The group has also launched a mentorship program for queer people of color to better meet their specific needs.