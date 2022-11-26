Lancaster kicks off holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

People from all over Lancaster gathered at Penn Square for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting Festival.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The countdown to Christmas is on in Lancaster. On Friday, people from all over Lancaster and beyond, gathered at Penn Square for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting festival to kick off the holiday season.

“I’m so excited to be celebrating with all these awesome people," said Tyler Miller, a Lancaster resident.

“It’s nice to see the city waking up and getting ready for the season. It’s been really special," said Lancaster resident Peter Dutton.

“You got the lights, all the people coming together, the hot chocolate, especially after what’s happened the past two or three years," said James Young, who traveled up from Baltimore for the Tree Lighting Festival. "This is a real nice atmosphere.”

The Festival featured live music, street vendors, and an appearance by Santa Claus.

“(My son) came here and found out that Santa was coming, so he got really excited," said Deirdre Parker.

With the lighting of the Christmas Tree, event organizers say they’re happy to bring the joy of the holidays to the people of Lancaster.