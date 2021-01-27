"Cookies for Caregivers" Lancaster chapter delivers cookies to healthcare workers

The group has distributed more than 1,400 cookies in the community.

LANCASTER, Pa. — An organization is expanding their reach in south central Pennsylvania to continue the mission of delivering cookies to frontline workers.

Jodi Drummond and her daughter Abby felt inspired by the work "cookies for caregivers" was doing and decided to open a Lancaster chapter in December. The Facebook group has 91 members so far.

Drummond says that three of the volunteers make about four dozen cookies a week for them to deliver. The group has made orange cookies, chocolate oat, and snickerdoodles.

“2020 was a really rough year for people. So, how can we just spread a little happiness and kindness,” said Jodi Drummond, who created the Lancaster chapter.

Jodi says the group has distributed more than 1,400 cookies in the community.