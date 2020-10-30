Lancaster General Health holding blood drives in November

Penn Medicine - Lancaster General Health says there is currently an urgent need for O negative and B positive blood.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster General Health says that there is an urgent need for O-negative and B-positive blood, and they are hosting several blood drives throughout the area during the month of November.

The Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center encourages people to donate blood and platelets as often as possible.

All donors must schedule an appointment to come to the drive by calling 717-544-0177 or visiting this link.

Every donor is set to receive a $5 Sheetz Gift Card.

You can see the locations, dates, and times below:

Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Wrightsdale Baptist Church at 310 Little Britain Road in Peach Bottom

Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at LGH BURLE at 1000 New Holland Ave., Building 12A, Conference Room 3 in Lancaster

Thursday, Nov. 5 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Bart Fire Co. 11 at Furnace Road in Quarryville

Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church at 611 Robert Fulton Highway in Quarryville

Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hosanna Church at 29 Green Acre Road in Lititz

Thursday, Nov. 12 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Alliance Church at 425 Cloverleaf Road in Elizabethtown

Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at New Danville Fire Company at 43 Marticville Road in Lancaster

Thursday, Nov. 19 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Garden Spot Fire Rescue at 339 E. Main St. in New Holland

Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at LGH James St. Lobby

Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 313 Enterprise Dr. in Bird In Hand