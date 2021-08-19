Lancaster food manufacturing company announces $4 million expansion that will bring 100 new jobs over three years

Stir Foods Lancaster, LLC makes soups, sauces, dressings, and salsas for retail, food service, and industrial customers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster-based company that manufactures custom-made soups, sauces, dressings, and salsas for retail, industrial, and food service customers is beginning a $4 million expansion project at its manufacturing location that will create 100 new full-time jobs over the next three years, Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

Stir Foods Lancaster, LLC's expansion will also retain 51 current jobs within the company, Wolf said.

“Pennsylvania has a long legacy of manufacturing excellence, and our food manufacturers like Stir Foods bring good jobs and new opportunities to both their surrounding community and the Commonwealth as a whole,” Wolf said. “My administration is proud to support Stir Foods in its expansion, which will benefit the company, its employees and customers, and Lancaster County.”



Stir Foods Lancaster will expand its existing facility to accommodate its growing business. With new investments in machinery and equipment, the company will significantly increase production, while enhancing food safety and product quality, according to a press release. The expansion project will result in the need for a second shift and will triple existing employment.

“We plan to invest in Lancaster to grow the facility into one of our ‘flagship’ locations and appreciate the support that the state of Pennsylvania has offered us,” Milt Liu, CEO of Stir Foods said.

“We’re thrilled Stir Foods is investing in Lancaster County and applaud its commitment to the existing workforce, while also setting the stage for strong future growth,” Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County said. “The combination of Stir Foods and the Commonwealth’s investment in machinery and equipment plus workforce training puts the company in the driver’s seat to leverage consumer interest in custom food products.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $150,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers., also according to the press release.

The company has also committed to investing over $4 million into the project and creating at least 100 new jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Stir Foods Lancaster is privately held and part of the Stir Foods group of companies. The company was formed by Wind Point Partners to acquire the business and assets of Lancaster Fine Foods.

The company also manufactures private label items for branded retail food companies and food service operators, and is Safe Quality Food (SQF), non-GMO, organic, and kosher certified.