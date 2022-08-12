Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season

You can join in on the holiday fun with cookie decorating, craft making, and taking pictures with Santa.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night.

Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself.

Guests are also invited to a screening of the 1966 holiday classic, How The Grinch Stole Christmas at 6:30 p.m, and will include closed captioning.

City officials said that Tuesday night's special event will focus on bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate the Holiday season.

Lancaster Welcome Center partnered with the Lancaster Recreation Commission, Center for Creative Exploration at Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, Demuth Foundation, and Lancaster Creative Reuse for Tuesday's Holiday Extravaganza.

The event kicks-off at 5 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.