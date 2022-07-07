Lancaster Co. fire companies getting gas card donations

30 volunteer firefighters from three fire departments will get gas cards to ease the pain at the pump.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Volunteer firefighters are feeling the pinch after an eventful Fourth of July weekend.

While crews were taking time away from their families to protect the community, increased gas prices were also taking bites out of their wallets.

“Our volunteers are using their own fuel to respond from home to here, or our fire police to direct traffic at the scene of an accident," said Captain Ben Watson with the Hempfield Fire Department.

Watson says his firefighters had 10 calls in a two-hour span during the Fourth of July weekend, due to severe weather. He says the increased gas prices add an extra burden for volunteers.

“People have tighter budgets, and they have other bills they need to pay," said Watson. "With the increase in prices it’s hard for some people.”

In order to help ease the pain, The Exterior Company is giving away gas gift cards to local firefighters. Gas cards will be sent to the Garden Spot/New Holland Fire Rescue, Hempfield Fire Department, and Manheim Township Fire Rescue.

James King, the Senior Project Manager with The Exterior Company, says the gesture is a way of saying thank you to local firefighters.

“When they’re volunteering, going back-and-forth to get on those fire trucks to make those calls and save people, that’s all their money coming out of their pockets," said King.

About 30 firefighters will be getting gas cards from The Exterior Company. All of them extended their gratitude for the donation.

“They were very grateful to receive that phone call that we were going to be giving these to local fire departments," said King.

“Everything helps, any little thing, we are very appreciative," said Watson.