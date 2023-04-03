Suspect breaks into Lancaster Farm Sanctuary

Farm directors say the suspects were trying to steal one or more of the rescued animals.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Farm hands are picking up the pieces after someone broke into the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

On Wednesday, sanctuary co-founder, Jonina Turzi found fresh tire tracks in the mud, before discovering pieces of a car bumper and folded dog cage at the back of the property.

"That really scared us that someone had come way back to this part of the property, near this barn with so many animals, maybe with the intent to take someone," said Turzi.

No animals were taken in the break-in, but the incident taught them a lesson.

“It has really kicked us in the pants, in a good way, to get on our security measures," said Turzi.

Since Tuesday night’s break-in, Lancaster Farm Sanctuary has seen an outpouring of support from the community. In just a few days, Turzi says supporters raised over $13,000 to help pay for a new security system.

“It’s this big community push to help make this happen for the animals, and it’s the best feeling," said Turzi. "We can’t thank our community enough.”

With more security coming, Lancaster Farm Sanctuary can continue its mission: Protecting rescued animals.

“So many of them have come through tremendous difficulty," said Turzi. "They’ve been abused and they’ve been in horrible places, and when they get here, we make a promise that we’ll keep them safe.”

The suspect who broke into the sanctuary remains at large.