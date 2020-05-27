Lancaster Family YMCA could be forced to close

The community fixture could be forced to close its doors forever. It needs to raise $1 million fast, but even that does not guarantee its future.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County fixture since 1854 could be forced to close its doors to the community forever.

The Lancaster Family YMCA or LFY needs to raise enough money to reduce its $5.5 million debt and avoid bankruptcy.

LFY has been closed since mid-March because of the governor's order to close all unessential businesses, and officials say there is no telling if it will reopen when Lancaster County goes yellow June 5.

The 15,000-member YMCA was in the process of merging with the 80,000-member YMCA of Greater Brandywine, which is near West Chester, to maximize its resources and reduce its debt, but COVID-19 put a stop to the merger. The YMCA of Greater Brandywine can no longer be the guarantor on LFY’S loan.

There is some hope, though. Bill Hauber, chairman of the board, says if the Y can raise $1 million by mid-July, it may be able to renegotiate with the bank. However, it's not a definite fix to the financial problems.

"We're hopeful for that, but it's probably the worst economic time to be asking people for money, and then, partner it with all the unknowns, and then, partner it with, even if we get somebody that's going to pledge it, we still have to renegotiate with the bank," said Hauber. "We need a lot of support in a very short amount of time, and we're devastated by the potential of not being able to survive or reopen."

If the Lancaster Family YMCA closed, 200 people would lose their jobs. Hundreds of families would lose access to their childcare, and hundreds of children would be unable to take the Y’s water safety classes.

In all, more than 15,000 members would be impacted.