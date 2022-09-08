Lancaster family hosts blood drive in honor of late son

The family was hoping to reach a goal of 57 donors. They surpassed that mark, filling up every appointment with 70 donors.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County family and the American Red Cross teamed up for a blood drive to honor their late son on what would have been his birthday.

The blood drive was held Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church in Strasburg.

It's in honor of Ryan Smith, a 2018 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School where he was a stand-out basketball player and student.

Smith passed away last year from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

During his battle with cancer, Smith received blood from donors regularly. His family sees this blood drive as a way to give back to others in need.

"He needed hundreds of bags of blood through many transfusions over the course of his 19-month battle," said Kimberly Smith, Ryan's mother. "We realize the importance of blood donation and how crucial it is for patients, especially those who have blood cancers, need for survival."

The Smith family is hoping to make this an annual event on Ryan's birthday.