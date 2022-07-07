Lancaster EMS to begin offering athletic training services to employees

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster EMS has partnered with Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine to provide athletic training services to its personnel.
The training includes injury prevention, clinical evaluation, and diagnosis treatment, rehabilitation, and reconditioning.
The athletic trainer will also provide injury prevention strategies in hopes of reducing the amount of injuries on the job as a promotion of physical and psychological wellness.
"It's important to help reduce back injuries, to know what you're going into, to be able to figure out what a situation looks like, to help keep themselves safe as they're moving and lifting patients," Ann R. Seaton, an athletic trainer from Lancaster General Health Sports Medicine, said.
The athletic training collaboration between a local EMS agency and a local health system for workplace injury prevention is the first of its kind.