New challenge for EMS as narcan-resistant drug becomes more common

Xylazine, also known as 'tranq,' is FDA-approved for veterinary use only. It's now starting to show up mixed in with other street drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Xylazine, also known as "tranq," is creating a new challenge for those responding to drug overdoses.

“This is not an opiate, it’s not going to respond to Narcan," said Andrew Gilger, a paramedic lieutenant for Lancaster EMS. "That’s something that is sometimes miscommunicated, but Narcan works only with opiates.”

The tranquilizer is FDA-approved for veterinary use, but is now being mixed in with other drugs like heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

The York County Coroner says her office started seeing the drug pop up in toxicology results late last year.

Six overdoses involving xylazine were reported in the county in 2022.

In neighboring Lancaster County, crews at Lancaster EMS haven’t come across it yet, that they know of.

"It may be and we don’t realize it yet," said Gilger. "It would seem logical to assume that given its prevalence in other areas, it’s starting to show up in other areas around us too.”

This means they have to be prepared.

"It’s also going to cause respiratory depression, shock, ultra levels of consciousness but won’t respond to Narcan," explained Gilger. "So in those situations we’re going to focus clearly on the biggest problem, which likely would be their airway.”

EMTs have to use other ways to help patients breathe, whether it be through breathing valve masks or in extreme conditions, intubation.

"If we can’t secure that airway in any other way, we’re going to slide a tube into their trachea and protect it for them and breathe for them," said Gilger.

Gilger said there’s always a plan but it’s a new challenge as new drugs hit the streets

"It’s difficult for us because the chemists are a step ahead of everybody else, what can we cut this with, how can we stretch it farther," said Gilger.