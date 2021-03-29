Lancaster EMS announces first full-time EMT academy program

Eligible candidates will be hired as full-time Lancaster EMS employees and make $13 an hour, all while attending a PA Bureau of EMS/EMT basic certification course.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from January 2021 and discusses the Lancaster EMS distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Lancaster EMS has announced its new, "Learn While You Earn," program, the first full-time academy for candidates to earn a EMT basic certification.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Lancaster EMS and PA CareerLink. Eligible candidates will be hired as full-time Lancaster EMS employees and make $13 an hour, all while attending a PA Bureau of EMS/EMT basic certification course.

If a candidate successfully completes the program, and receives their certification, they will be promoted to EMT-B and be paid $15 an hour. These candidates will agree to an 18-month employment commitment with the Lancaster EMS post certification.

The program is offered to the general population with an emphasis on graduating high school seniors. Classes will be held at the Lancaster EMS Millersville Station starting in September 2021.

The application and employment process will consist of a phone interview, program entrance assessments, and an interview with a formal panel of Lancaster EMS current employees. Assuming completion of all of these steps, a candidate will either be offered a position or placed on a potential candidate waitlist.