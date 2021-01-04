Police investigating death of man in Lancaster

The Lancaster man was found unconscious on March 18. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries several days later.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man in Lancaster after several days in the hospital.

Investigators say the 61 year-old Lancaster resident was found, unconscious, on the sidewalk in the first block of New Dorwart Street on March 18.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for severe head injuries, but several days later, did succumb to his injuries.

Police say what caused the mans injuries, and the circumstances surrounding them is still under investigation.