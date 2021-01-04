Police investigating death of man in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man in Lancaster after several days in the hospital.
Investigators say the 61 year-old Lancaster resident was found, unconscious, on the sidewalk in the first block of New Dorwart Street on March 18.
He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for severe head injuries, but several days later, did succumb to his injuries.
Police say what caused the mans injuries, and the circumstances surrounding them is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.