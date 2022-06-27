Police: Lancaster man stole $13,000 in cash deposits from Lititz-based employer

Zachary T. Nesbitt, 35, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Lititz Borough Police.

LITITZ, Pa. — A 35-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and related offenses after police say he stole cash deposits from his employer in Lititz.

Zachary T. Nesbitt surrendered to authorities on Monday, according to Lititz Borough Police.

He is accused of stealing more than $13,000 in cash deposits from his employer between March 9 and March 26, police say.

Police did not identify the name of the business affected by Nesbitt's alleged actions, but said it is located on North Water Street in the borough.