YWCA Lancaster announces merger with SafeHouse Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — YWCA Lancaster announced Monday it is merging with SafeHouse Lancaster and the Center for Racial and Gender Equity to bring all three programs together.

"SafeHouse Lancaster’s mission is to educate and equip young black and brown people for activism work and be a resource for training and accountability for local ally owned businesses and organizations, goals that align well with the YWCA Lancaster mission," YWCA Lancaster said in a press release. "The relationship between the organizations has been growing with SafeHouse’s participation as panelists for YWCA Lancaster’s virtual programs; Community Now and Listen, Learn & Lead as well as co-hosted sexual assault prevention trainings for the community."

SafeHouse Lancaster had several successes in the last year, including on the ground support during protests, the development of Anti-Racist Businesses and Community Group, raising money to support Black and brown-owned businesses and remaining focused on positive change in Lancaster, YWCA Lancaster said.

“We have invested in the work of racial and gender equity this year and this merger will only strengthen our ties in the community,” said Adam Hosey, Chief Equity Officer of YWCA Lancaster.

“We have reached dozens of businesses this year with our customized training programs, and we will continue to build these relationships with the addition of the ABC program from SafeHouse," said Jasmyne King, Director of the Center for Racial and Gender Equity.

Founders: Kearasten Jordan, Isaac Etter and Tess Feiler will remain connected to the programs in order to maintain momentum and a smooth transition, YWCA Lancaster said.