York man accused of purposefully crashing his car during domestic incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old York man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill a pregnant woman by crashing his car during a domestic dispute Tuesday in Lancaster County, according to Manor Township Police.

Trent Johnson was charged after the investigation of a crash involving his Ford Mustang on the 500 block of Owl Bridge Road at about 9:33 a.m., police say.

The victim reported that Johnson was driving her home when they got into an argument, and he allegedly threatened to kill her by purposefully crashing the car. He then began driving at high speed in a reckless manner, the victim told police.

The victim said she tried to escape from the vehicle before it crashed, but Johnson grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the passenger seat, police say.

After the car crashed, the victim told police she attempted to run away, but Johnson slammed her to the ground.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the crash, police say.

Her account was collaborated by multiple witnesses who spoke to investigators, according to police.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment, careless driving, and disregarding traffic lanes.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joshua R. Keller, who set bail at $75,000.