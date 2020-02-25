Wrong-way driver who caused multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 issued summary traffic charge, police say

Officers determined James Knier, 67, was experiencing a medical issue when he struck several cars while driving the wrong way on Route 30 East, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have issued a summary traffic offense to a 67-year-old man accused of driving the wrong way on Route 30 in Lancaster County earlier this month.

James Knier, of Lancaster, was "experiencing an episode related to an existing medical condition" when he drove west in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County on the morning of Feb. 4, according to Manheim Township Police.

Knier's vehicle crashed between New Holland Avenue and Route 222 at about 8:05 a.m., police say.

A total of 12 vehicles were involved in the crash, police say. Knier and another driver, a 29-year-old Mountville woman, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Route 30 was closed for more than two hours while debris was cleared from the road, according to police.

Police say they conducted interviews with Knier and with medical personnel, and also reviewed his medical records. He was cooperative with police throughout the course of the investigation, police say.