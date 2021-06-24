Workers will remove barrier on State Road at Route 283 Interchange in Lancaster County Friday

The work will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. Minor traffic impacts are expected in both directions.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that workers will remove a barrier on State Road (Route 722) at the Route 283 Interchange in Landisville, Lancaster County on Friday.

The barrier's removal is being performed to prepare the road for a future traffic switch, PennDOT said.

The work will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. Minor traffic impacts are expected in both directions.

The road will remain open to traffic in both directions.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for workers and equipment operating near the roadway, PennDOT said.

The work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.