Workers will perform emergency patching today on portion of Route 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists in Lancaster County are advised emergency pavement patching will be performed Friday on Route 222 between Brownstown and Ephrata, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

This work will be from approximately 9 a.m. to noon, PennDOT said. There will be a lane restriction in both directions while this work is performed.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.