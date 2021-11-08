Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Penn Township, Lancaster County

Stephanie Baruch, 19, was found lying on the ground about two hours after a crash on Boyer Run Road near East Mount Hope Road, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was injured Monday in an early morning crash in Penn Township.

Stephanie Bardach, 19, of Manheim, was found by police about two hours after officers first arrived at the scene of the crash, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Her 2017 Ford Fusion was found empty by officers responding to the report of a single-vehicle crash at a bridge on Boyer Run Road and East Mount Hope Road in Penn Township in the early morning hours, police say.

Because of the extensive damage to the vehicle and the high potential for injury to any occupants, the responding officers attempted to locate the vehicle's registered owner, but no one was found at the address listed on the registration, police say.

Officers then attempted to locate the owner at a secondary address, according to police, but no contact was made there, either.

As the officers returned to their patrol units, they found Bardach lying on the ground. She was not present when the officers arrived, police say.

Bardach was barefooted and required medical treatment for her injuries, police say. She was transported to Hershey Medical Center.